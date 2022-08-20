Fire breaks out at Kollam Corporation building

Staff Reporter KOLLAM
August 20, 2022 20:19 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Furniture and some documents were damaged when a fire broke out at the Mayor’s room in the Kollam Corporation building on Saturday.

The fire was first noticed by the security staff around 6 am, and two Fire and Rescue units from Kadappakada and Chamakkada were pressed into service to extinguish the flames.

As per primary investigation, a short-circuit may be the cause of the blaze. The police have registered a case and started investigation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Corporation officials, all important files kept at the locker room next to the Mayor’s office are safe.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app