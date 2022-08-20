Fire breaks out at Kollam Corporation building

ADVERTISEMENT

Furniture and some documents were damaged when a fire broke out at the Mayor’s room in the Kollam Corporation building on Saturday.

The fire was first noticed by the security staff around 6 am, and two Fire and Rescue units from Kadappakada and Chamakkada were pressed into service to extinguish the flames.

As per primary investigation, a short-circuit may be the cause of the blaze. The police have registered a case and started investigation.

According to Corporation officials, all important files kept at the locker room next to the Mayor’s office are safe.