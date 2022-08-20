Kerala

Fire breaks out at Kollam Corporation building

Furniture and some documents were damaged when a fire broke out at the Mayor’s room in the Kollam Corporation building on Saturday.

The fire was first noticed by the security staff around 6 am, and two Fire and Rescue units from Kadappakada and Chamakkada were pressed into service to extinguish the flames.

As per primary investigation, a short-circuit may be the cause of the blaze. The police have registered a case and started investigation.

According to Corporation officials, all important files kept at the locker room next to the Mayor’s office are safe.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 20, 2022 8:22:58 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/fire-breaks-out-at-kollam-corporation-building/article65791724.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY