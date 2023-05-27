Fire breaks out at KMSC Alappuzha warehouse

May 27, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

A fire broke out at the godown of the Kerala Medical Services Corporation near Government Medical College at Vandanam in Alappuzha in the early hours of Saturday. No casualties were reported.

Sources said the blaze was spotted around 2 a.m. at a two-room facility storing some 30,000 kg of bleaching powder. Three fire tenders were pressed into action and it took around an hour to douse the flames. Though the fire spread to a nearby main building where medicines are kept, it was brought under control with the help of an automatic fire suppression system installed at the building. However, the blaze destroyed windows and AC condenser units attached to the wall of the main building.

The cause of the blaze had not yet been ascertained. Preliminary estimates pegged the damage caused by the fire at around ₹16 lakh.

It was the third blaze at KMSC warehouses in the last 10 days. The corporation’s district drug warehouse in Kollam was gutted in a fire on May 17. It was followed by a major blaze at its warehouse at Thumba in Thiruvananthapuram on May 23. A fireman involved in the fire-fighting operation at Thumba was killed in action.

Terming it suspicious, the Congress has demanded a thorough probe into the recurring fire accidents at KMSC warehouses. The corporation is facing a multi-crore corruption allegation over its procurement of protective gear and medicines at exaggerated rates sans competitive bidding through agents during the COVID-19 pandemic. It has been accused of staging fires to erase evidence.

