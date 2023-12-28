GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fire breaks out at Kerala Paper Products Limited at Velloor

Company sources said fire broke out at coal yard. Conveyor belt that brought coal to boiler room sustained damages

December 28, 2023 05:29 pm | Updated 05:30 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau
Smoke billowing out of the KPPL factory at Velloor in Kottayam after fire broke out there on October 5, 2023.

Smoke billowing out of the KPPL factory at Velloor in Kottayam after fire broke out there on October 5, 2023. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Kerala Paper Products Limited (KPPL) at Velloor in Kottayam, a State-government owned company, reported another fire accident on December 28 (Thursday).

Company sources said the fire broke out at the coal yard in the early hours of the day. The conveyor belt that brought coal to the boiler room sustained damages in the incident.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Piravom and Kaduthuruthy reached the spot and doused the flames.

According to officials, the damaged parts would be replaced with a new set on Friday morning. The overall loss is estimated to be around ₹1 lakh.

On October 5, a major fire broke out at the KPPL, causing significant damage to the paper plant machine and a scanner attached to it.

Following the incident, the District Collector established a special investigation team to determine the cause of the accident. While it dismissed power short circuit as a cause, the team also ruled out the possibility of sabotage.

