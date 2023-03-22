ADVERTISEMENT

Fire at neonatal ICU of Mother Hospital at Olari 

March 22, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

A fire broke out at the ICU of the newborn babies at Mother Hospital, Olari, near Thrissur, on Wednesday. A major accident was averted as the Fire and Rescue Services could douse the fire soon. It is suspected that a short circuit caused the fire.

It is reported that there were eight babies and two pregnant women in the ICU at the time of fire. According to the fire and rescue force personnel, all are safe.

Two fire units were rushed to the hospital as soon as it was noticed at 12.30 p.m. The hospital staff evacuated the babies as soon as the fire was noticed. Pregnant women were shifted to the next ward as smoke spread from the newborn ICU to the labour room.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US