Fire at neonatal ICU of Mother Hospital at Olari 

March 22, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - Thrissur

A fire broke out at the ICU of the newborn babies at Mother Hospital, Olari, near Thrissur, on Wednesday. A major accident was averted as the Fire and Rescue Services could douse the fire soon. It is suspected that a short circuit caused the fire.

It is reported that there were eight babies and two pregnant women in the ICU at the time of fire. According to the fire and rescue force personnel, all are safe.

Two fire units were rushed to the hospital as soon as it was noticed at 12.30 p.m. The hospital staff evacuated the babies as soon as the fire was noticed. Pregnant women were shifted to the next ward as smoke spread from the newborn ICU to the labour room.

