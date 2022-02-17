Kerala

Fire at Irunnilamkode forest

A fire broke out at the Irunnilamkode forest under the Pungode forest station on Thursday. Forest officials and Fire and Rescue Services personnel doused the fire after a six-hour effort. Two people had been killed in a fire in the area two years ago.


