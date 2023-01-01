Fire at coconut oil mill under Kallamkunnu Service Co-operative Bank 

January 01, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - Thrissur

A fire that broke out at a coconut mill under the Kallamkunnu Service Co-operative Bank in Nadavarambu on Sunday caused a loss of ₹1.2 cr.

The fire was noticed at 10.45 a.m. on Sunday at the Kalpasree mill near Nadavarambu junction. Sunday being a holiday, there were no workers in the mill.

Local residents informed the police and fire and rescue force when they saw smoke emanating from the mill. The fire and rescue units from Irinjalakuda station rushed to the spot.

As fire spread to coconut oil stored in tanks, copra and machines, more forces from Kodungallur, Mala, Chalakudy and Puthukad joined the mission. The fire was brought under control by 12 noon and was completely doused by 3 p.m.

The fire was suspected to have been triggered by a short circuit. A loss of ₹1.2 cr has been estimated. Machinery for extracting and purifying oil were destroyed in the fire.

According to the bank President Pradeep Menon, the mill has insurance coverage.