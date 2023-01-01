HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fire at coconut oil mill under Kallamkunnu Service Co-operative Bank 

The fire, suspected to have been triggered by a short circuit, caused a loss to the tune of ₹1.2 cr

January 01, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau
Fire and Rescue personnel trying to extinguish fire at a coconut oil mill under the Kallamkunnu Service Co-operative Bank at Naravarambu on Sunday.

Fire and Rescue personnel trying to extinguish fire at a coconut oil mill under the Kallamkunnu Service Co-operative Bank at Naravarambu on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

A fire that broke out at a coconut mill under the Kallamkunnu Service Co-operative Bank in Nadavarambu on Sunday caused a loss of ₹1.2 cr.

The fire was noticed at 10.45 a.m. on Sunday at the Kalpasree mill near Nadavarambu junction. Sunday being a holiday, there were no workers in the mill.

Local residents informed the police and fire and rescue force when they saw smoke emanating from the mill. The fire and rescue units from Irinjalakuda station rushed to the spot.

As fire spread to coconut oil stored in tanks, copra and machines, more forces from Kodungallur, Mala, Chalakudy and Puthukad joined the mission. The fire was brought under control by 12 noon and was completely doused by 3 p.m.

The fire was suspected to have been triggered by a short circuit. A loss of ₹1.2 cr has been estimated. Machinery for extracting and purifying oil were destroyed in the fire.

According to the bank President Pradeep Menon, the mill has insurance coverage.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.