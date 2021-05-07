Fire and Rescue Service units remain prepared to meet emergency situations in Kerala

Kozhikode

07 May 2021 15:00 IST

The Department will keep at least one fire engine ready near all Government Medical Colleges in the State for emergency response

In support of the Health Department and the COVID-19 task forces, all the 129 Fire and Rescue Services stations in Kerala have been asked to remain prepared to meet any emergency situation, including unexpected fire outbreaks and the shortage of oxygen cylinders in hospitals.

To begin with, the Department will keep at least one fire engine ready near all Government Medical Colleges in the State for emergency response.

Intensive inspections are also underway covering all the major hospitals and COVID-19 care centres in the State to find out safety issues and bring it to the attention of the authorities concerned for immediate action. The purpose according to officials is to avert even the remote chance of fire outbreaks or other unnoticed hazards in view of the recent incidents reported from States like Gujarat, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh.

“As an additional service, we have decided to exchange our air cylinders with the needy government hospitals. It can easily be converted as oxygen cylinders and used in emergency situations,” said a senior officer with the Fire and Rescue Services Department in Kerala. He also told The Hindu on Friday that measures were in place to exchange such 800 cylinders for the purpose.

Apart from the 4000 plus field level officers, the Fire and Rescue Service wings will seek the support of their Civil Defence Volunteers in each district to manage the COVID-19 situation. As of now, the State has the strength of about 3000 such trained volunteers. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, these volunteers along with the main force have been rendering a commendable service.

“Whatever be the emergency requirement, one can straightaway dial the emergency number -101. It can be for emergency medicine supply, disinfection, ambulance service or even for oxygen supply,” said one of the State directors of the Fire and Rescue Services Department. He also pointed out that the department had been working relentlessly to support many helpless persons who contacted the force for various needs since the outbreak of the pandemic.