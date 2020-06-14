FIR against Alan, Thaha for threatening jail officials

KOCHI

14 June 2020 21:41 IST

A first information report (FIR) has been registered against Alan Shuhaib and Thaha Fazal, accused in the Panthirankaavu (Kozhikode) Maoist case, after officials of Ernakulam district jail complained that they threatened them and refused to abide by jail norms.

The Infopark police registered a case according to provisions of Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance and relevant sections of the IPC, based on a complaint by jail officials.

The duo allegedly threatened the officials when they were kept at the district jail here for about a week, when they were brought from Viyyur central prison to Ernakulam to be presented before National Investigation Agency (NIA) special court.

Higher-ups in the jail department were informed, following which a police complaint was made.

The accused, who had been charged under among other provisions, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), were then moved back to Viyyur central jail.