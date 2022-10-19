Fintech start-ups to showcase products, services before investors

As many as 11 fintech start-ups are set to showcase their innovative products and solutions at an online exhibition planned on Friday as part of the 8th edition of ‘Big Demo Day’ series of the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM). The expo will set a platform for the industry and investors to leverage products and services from the start-up ecosystem. Products and solutions developed by fintech start-ups for industry-specific problems will be displayed at the expo. The Big Demo Day will set the stage for introducing innovative fintech start-ups and exploring business opportunities. It will provide the start-ups an opportunity to pitch business proposals before corporates, investors, partners, banks, MSMEs and key stakeholders. For registration, visit: https://zfrmz.com/iCyRmRJonkOJkqMBg078. For more details, visit: https://business.startupmission.in/demoday.