Finnish team praises interventions in pre-primary education in Kerala

December 06, 2022 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

A Finnish delegation visiting Kerala to study its academic models has praised the interventions made by the State government in the pre-primary education sector. The high-level delegation from Finland was attending a seminar organised by the Samagra Shiksha, Kerala, on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The delegates said many initiatives being implemented by the Finnish National Education Board were similar to the Kerala model. The delegation included Anna-Maija Poikkeus, Sirpa Eskela-Haapanen and Apoorwa Hooda.

They gave a presentation about the primary education in Finland that begins at the age of seven, the special training given to teachers and the Finnish National Education Board’s relationship with parents of students. Presentations were also made about Samagra Shiksha’s activities, Right to Education of children, and pre-primary education sector. Samagra Shiksha, Kerala, project director A.R. Supriya led the seminar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US