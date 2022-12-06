  1. EPaper
Finnish team praises interventions in pre-primary education in Kerala

December 06, 2022 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

A Finnish delegation visiting Kerala to study its academic models has praised the interventions made by the State government in the pre-primary education sector. The high-level delegation from Finland was attending a seminar organised by the Samagra Shiksha, Kerala, on Tuesday.

The delegates said many initiatives being implemented by the Finnish National Education Board were similar to the Kerala model. The delegation included Anna-Maija Poikkeus, Sirpa Eskela-Haapanen and Apoorwa Hooda.

They gave a presentation about the primary education in Finland that begins at the age of seven, the special training given to teachers and the Finnish National Education Board’s relationship with parents of students. Presentations were also made about Samagra Shiksha’s activities, Right to Education of children, and pre-primary education sector. Samagra Shiksha, Kerala, project director A.R. Supriya led the seminar.

