Finnish education practices to be incorporated: Minister

January 25, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The government will make efforts to incorporate Finnish education practices that are suitable to the State, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

He was addressing mediapersons after meeting a Finnish delegation that was on a five-day visit to the State on Wednesday.

Discussions on collaboration between Kerala and Finland in various sectors were held during the visit. It was agreed that a team from the State would visit Finland around May this year.

The Minister said talks were held on cooperation in early childhood education and care, teacher training, classroom teaching and learning in mathematics and science, and teacher leadership.

The government would examine if teacher training programmes could be revised with the support of Finland. Novel ideas in various sectors that were shared by the visiting team would be put to use during discussions on curriculum revision.

The visit by the Finnish team and the discussions would be of immense benefit against the backdrop of the curriculum revision under way in the State from pre-primary to higher secondary level, the Minister said,

The Finnish delegation that includes Tapio Lahtero, Riikka Halikka, and Minna Saade from the University of Helsinki, Mika Tirronen from the Embassy of Finland in India, and liaison officer Unnikrishna Sreedhara Kurup visited St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Pattom, and Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Manacaud, and its teacher training institute to understand the State’s education system and its features better.

Their visit to the State follows one by another group from the Nordic nation in December to discuss possible collaboration in the wake of a visit by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and a team to Finland a few months prior.

The delegation met General Education Principal Secretary A.P.M. Mohammed Hanish, Director of General Education Jeevan Babu K., Samagra Shiksha, Kerala Director Supriya A.R., and State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) Director Jayaprakash R.K.

On early childhood education, Mr. Hanish told mediapersons that early childhood education in the State was spread across Health, Education, Women and Child Development, and Scheduled Tribe Development Department. It had no formal structure though the SCERT had made efforts to formulate a curriculum and prepared a handbook. As a result, reforms would be launched in early child education first in government schools run by the General Education Department. Focus would be on three areas - formulation of a curriculum, teacher training that is largely absent at present, and parental engagement, he said.