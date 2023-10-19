Finnish Education Minister meets Kerala Chief Minister

October 19, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A high-level delegation led by Finland’s Minister of Education Anna-Maja Henriksson met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Thursday.

The delegation that included Finland’s Ambassador to India Kimmo Lahdevirta and Consul General Erik af Hallstrom held discussions with the Chief Minister on areas of cooperation.

Mr. Vijayan said cooperation with Finland was possible in talent mobility, nursing, information technology, education, agriculture, tourism, and marine and fisheries. Making full use of these was the foundation for exchange of ideas between Finland and Kerala.

Ms. Henriksson told the Chief Minister that on her visit to pre-school and primary school here, she was able to see students interacting happily and teachers teaching well in class. This showed the good standard of the education sector in the State. Finland was happy to make Kerala the main partner in the area of education, she said.

Ms. Henriksson said an agreement on cooperation with Kerala in digitisation, education, sustainability, and modernism would be signed soon. At present, 15 start-ups had confirmed their cooperation with Kerala, the Finland delegation said.

State’s Minister for Education V. Sivankutty; Chief Secretary Venu V.; Industries Principal Secretary Suman Billa and General Education Principal Secretary Rani George; IT Secretary Rathan U. Kelkar; and Finnish delegation members Alexander Junell, special adviser to Ms. Henriksson; Johanna Koponen, ministerial adviser; and Mika Tirronen, counsellor of education and science, were present.

