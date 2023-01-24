Finnish delegation promises cooperation in Kerala’s public education

January 24, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A Finnish delegation visiting Kerala has promised academic cooperation for projects being implemented by the State government in the public education sector. Mutual cooperation is expected to aid the implementation of novel ideas in projects of the General Education department.

In December last, the Chief Minister and the General Education Minister had conducted talks with a delegation from Finland that is admired globally for its successful education system. A second Finnish delegation is visiting the State currently to carry forward the talks and cooperation on multiple fronts.

In the first phase, cooperation will be ensured in teacher training, education models, science, mathematics, and raising academic standards.

The delegation participated in a seminar on education activities organised by the Samagra Shiksha, Kerala. The members opined that several initiatives implemented by the Finnish National Education Board were similar to the Kerala model.

The delegation that comprises experts in higher education in Finland and heads of departments at the University of Helsinki, including Tapio Lahtero, Riikka Halikka, Minna Saade, and the university’s liaison officer Unnikrishnan Sreedhara Kurup held discussions with officials from the State led by General Education Principal Secretary A.P.M. Mohammed Hanish.

The seminar discussed at length non-academic activities to be implemented specially for children aged 3 to 9 and pre-primary education perspectives. Presentations were made on the special training given to teachers in Finland and the Finnish education board’s relations with parents of students. Presentations were also made on the projects implemented by the Samagra Shiksha for the General Education department.

Samagra Shiksha, Kerala, project director A.R. Supriya spoke about the programme’s interventions and activities in the general education sector.

State Council of Educational Research and Training director Jayaprakash R.K. and education expert C. Ramakrishnan were among those present.

The delegation will meet Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty and visit various agencies under the General Education department in the coming days.