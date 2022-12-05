Finnish delegation holds talks with V. Sivankutty

December 05, 2022 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

An academic delegation from Finland visited General Education Minister V. Sivankutty to firm up bilateral ties with Kerala in the education sector on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Discussions were held on various areas including teacher exchange training programme, early childhood education, educational technology, Science and Mathematics learning, valuation, and collaboration between research institutions in Finland and Kerala.

It was decided to constitute a working group with the General Education department to take the proposals forward. The Finnish delegation included Jyväskylä University Dean of Education and Psychology Anna-Maija Poikkeus and the Head of the Department of Teacher Education Eskela-Haapanen Sirpa.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

General Education Principal Secretary A.P.M. Mohammed Hanish, Director of General Education K. Jeevan Babu and State Planning Board member Mini Sukumar were among those who took part in the discussion.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US