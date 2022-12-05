  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Japan vs Croatia, Round of 16 LIVE updates: Maeda goal puts Japan ahead in first half

Finnish delegation holds talks with V. Sivankutty

December 05, 2022 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

An academic delegation from Finland visited General Education Minister V. Sivankutty to firm up bilateral ties with Kerala in the education sector on Monday.

Discussions were held on various areas including teacher exchange training programme, early childhood education, educational technology, Science and Mathematics learning, valuation, and collaboration between research institutions in Finland and Kerala.

It was decided to constitute a working group with the General Education department to take the proposals forward. The Finnish delegation included Jyväskylä University Dean of Education and Psychology Anna-Maija Poikkeus and the Head of the Department of Teacher Education Eskela-Haapanen Sirpa.

General Education Principal Secretary A.P.M. Mohammed Hanish, Director of General Education K. Jeevan Babu and State Planning Board member Mini Sukumar were among those who took part in the discussion.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.