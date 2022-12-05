Finnish delegation holds talks with V. Sivankutty

December 05, 2022 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

An academic delegation from Finland visited General Education Minister V. Sivankutty to firm up bilateral ties with Kerala in the education sector on Monday.

Discussions were held on various areas including teacher exchange training programme, early childhood education, educational technology, Science and Mathematics learning, valuation, and collaboration between research institutions in Finland and Kerala.

It was decided to constitute a working group with the General Education department to take the proposals forward. The Finnish delegation included Jyväskylä University Dean of Education and Psychology Anna-Maija Poikkeus and the Head of the Department of Teacher Education Eskela-Haapanen Sirpa.

General Education Principal Secretary A.P.M. Mohammed Hanish, Director of General Education K. Jeevan Babu and State Planning Board member Mini Sukumar were among those who took part in the discussion.