Finnish academic delegation in Thiruvananthapuram

December 05, 2022 02:44 am | Updated December 04, 2022 11:44 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The visiting delegation will continue the discussions held during the Finland visit of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and a delegation of Ministers a couple of months ago.

The Hindu Bureau

Members of a delegation from Finland meet Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty at a pavilion of the Kerala State School Sports Meet in the city.

A delegation from Finland has reached the State capital to learn and observe the academic models being implemented in Kerala.

The delegation will hold discussions with various agencies of the General Education Departments on areas such as pre-primary education, Mathematics and Science learning, teacher training, valuation, possibilities of cooperation in research, and so on.

The team led by the Finland Ambassador includes senior officials in Finland’s education sector. The team will meet the Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty, General Education Principal Secretary and Director of General Education, and visit the various department agencies to know about the State’s interventions in the general education sector and the various programmes being implemented here.

The delegation will also visit the offices of the Samagra Shiksha, Kerala and the State Council of Educational Research and Training, besides the State Planning Board.

On December 8, the Finnish delegation will meet Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, before concluding its visit the next day. On Sunday, the delegation met Mr. Sivankutty at the pavilion of the State School Sports Meet. 

