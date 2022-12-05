  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup: England vs Senegal Round of 16 match live updates

Finnish academic delegation in Thiruvananthapuram

The visiting delegation will continue the discussions held during the Finland visit of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and a delegation of Ministers a couple of months ago.

December 05, 2022 02:44 am | Updated 02:44 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Members of a delegation from Finland meet Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty at a pavilion of the Kerala State School Sports Meet in the city.

Members of a delegation from Finland meet Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty at a pavilion of the Kerala State School Sports Meet in the city.

A delegation from Finland has reached the State capital to learn and observe the academic models being implemented in Kerala.

The visiting delegation will continue the discussions held during the Finland visit of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and a delegation of Ministers a couple of months ago.

The delegation will hold discussions with various agencies of the General Education Departments on areas such as pre-primary education, Mathematics and Science learning, teacher training, valuation, possibilities of cooperation in research, and so on.

The team led by the Finland Ambassador includes senior officials in Finland’s education sector. The team will meet the Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty, General Education Principal Secretary and Director of General Education, and visit the various department agencies to know about the State’s interventions in the general education sector and the various programmes being implemented here.

The delegation will also visit the offices of the Samagra Shiksha, Kerala and the State Council of Educational Research and Training, besides the State Planning Board.

On December 8, the Finnish delegation will meet Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, before concluding its visit the next day. On Sunday, the delegation met Mr. Sivankutty at the pavilion of the State School Sports Meet. 

Related Topics

Kerala / Thiruvananthapuram / Finland / education

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.