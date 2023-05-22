Finish school reopening arrangements in a time-bound manner: CM

May 22, 2023 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Arrangements related to school reopening should be completed in a time-bound manner, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was speaking at a high-level meeting in connection with the school reopening here on Monday.

The Chief Minister said the third phase of the anti-drug campaign of the State government should begin on June 1. Special anti-drug activities should be planned in all schools. A handbook brought out by the General Education department and the Excise department should be used to plan activities. Activities for each month should be planned beforehand and communicated to all schools. School ‘janajagratha’ committees with PTA president as chairperson and head teacher as convener should ensure that activities in keeping with the school’s specialities were implemented.

It should be ensured that sale and use of drugs and other such substances were not carried out near schools. The police and the Excise departments should conduct regular inspections in nearby shops.

Laying emphasis on school safety, the Chief Minister said fitness certificate should be provided to all school buildings before the academic year began. Local bodies should complete the procedures for this.

In case classes in schools where construction was on were held in rented structures or elsehere, these too should be inspected and fitness certificate issued.

Trees, boards, and hoardings in a precarious condition in or around schools should be removed. Electric posts and lines near schools that pose danger should also be removed.

Fitness of school buses and other school vehicles should be examined and certificate issued. The character of school vehicle employees should be looked into and police clearance certificate issued.

In case of schools situated near railway crossings, arrangements should be made for students to cross over safely.

Students and school employees should be given training in disaster management. Mock drill involving children with special needs should be held. Awareness programmes should be held in schools located in areas that are at risk from natural disasters.

A special project should be prepared to ensure that students completing class 4 are proficient in writing and Mathematics. Samagra Shiksha, Kerala should take the iniative for this.

A special package should be prepared for schools without adequate number of students.

It should be ensured that mentor teachers who help tribal students learn in their own language reach schools on the day of reopening itself. The possibility of extending services of mentor teachers to more schools should be explored.

The 60 Vidya Kendrams run by the Samagra Shiksha, Kerala to provide academic support to tribal students have not received Union government support this time. The Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Development department should take steps to ensure the services of the Vidya volunteers.

Edamalakudy school

The Chief Minister said that following the announcement of upgrade of Government Tribal Lower Primary School, Edamalakudy, as part of the Padippurussi project, steps should be taken to begin class 5 this academic year itself. An order for the upgrade should be issued by May 27.

Ministers V. Sivankutty, K. Radhakrishnan, M.B. Rajesh, Antony Raju, and K. Krishnankutty and Chief Secretary V.P. Joy attended the meeting.