Fine will not be imposed for child safety rule violations for now, Transport Minister

A day after the Transport Commissionerate issued a statement regarding the strict implementation of child safety rules on vehicles in Kerala in a phased manner, Transport Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar has said that the Motor Vehicles department (MVD) has no plan to impose fine on violators for the time being. The department would carry out awareness campaigns, he said on Wednesday.

Though the Central Motor Vehicle Act mandated strict implementation of child safety rules, especially the mandatory installation of child restraint systems on cars, all suggestions in the Act were not practical to be followed, said the Minister.

Better practices

The State was of the view that such rules should not be imposed on people, but awareness should be created on better practices so that people would follow them, said Mr. Ganeshkumar.

The Minister was not in the State when the Transport Commissionerate issued the statement, although the Transport Commissioner communicated the decision to the Minister. As per the MVD statement, in the first phase, awareness campaign would be conducted in October on the social media handles of the MVD on the child safety rules. The second phase would involve a month-long ‘stopping and warning’ of violators in November. In the third phase, the enforcement of the rule with penalties for violators would begin in December.

Further, in case of an accident endangering a child, the driver or rider would be made wholly responsible, said the MVD in the statement.

For children below 4 years, a mandatory child restraint system should be in place on cars. This should be done in the rear seat of the car. Age appropriate child restraint systems for infants and older children should be in place.

For instance, children above 4 years and up to 14 years and below 135 cm height (4 ft 5 inch) should be seated on child booster cushion with a safety belt buckled in the rear seat. Whether to use a child-restraint system (child seat) or child booster cushion seat depended upon the fitting size and height of the child, vis-a-vis the seat belt anchorage points with the age of the child being the thumb rule.

However, the Minister said the awareness campaign as planned by the department would continue as per schedule.