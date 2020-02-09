Fine slapped on five resorts, homestays

The special squad formed by the Elappara grama panchayat has imposed a fine of ₹10,000 each to five more resorts and homestays found violating green protocol in Wagamon.
Fine was imposed and showcase notice issued after the squad inspected them and found disposable plastic plates and glasses used for serving food and drinks to the customers.
The resorts and homestays were located at Kolahalamedu and Kochukarunthiri.
Elappara grama panchayat secretary P. Shijukumar said that the resorts and homestays were asked to pay the fine in three days.
The squad inspected 33 resorts and homestays in two days and ₹5,000 was imposed on three resorts found functioning without panchayat licence. He said that most of the resorts were owned by those living outside the district and non-resident Indians. They would give resorts and homestays on lease.
