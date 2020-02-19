Fine of ₹10,000 for not taking off billboards

KOCHI

19 February 2020 00:28 IST

Warnings unheeded, says High Court

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday made it clear that it proposed to impose a penalty of ₹10,000 on those who refuse to remove advertisement hoardings, banners, and flags from public places.

Justice Devan Ramachandran made the oral observation when a case relating to the erection of illegal flex, hoardings and flag posts came up for hearing.

The court orally observed that despite granting 15 days’ time in January, boards and hoardings still remained in public places.

Advertising

Advertising

Across State

The judge added that he saw them when he happened to travel across the State.

The court said it proposed to fix the penalty at ₹10,000 in addition to the charges prescribed by the the Kerala Municipality (erection of arches and setting up of advertisement boards in public streets and public places) Rules for erecting illegal hoardings and advertisements boards in public places.

The court said that unless a penalty was imposed, these boards will continue to dominate public places and there would be multiplicity of such hoardings.

Flays State govt.

The court also orally criticised the State government, saying that it had done nothing to get its orders implemented.

Not a single hoarding or banner or flag posts had been removed. They still ruled the roost on roads, footpaths and medians, posing a potential dangers to motorists and pedestrians.

The court noted that even the police had not taken any steps to remove those illegal hoardings despite the issue of a circular to all station house offices by the State Police Chief.

The circular had directed station house officers to stop the public nuisance and menace of illegal hoardings, flags and billboards in order to reduce road accidents and fatalities.

Dangerous manner

The judge noted that when he travelled to Vadakkanchery, he saw Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) flags fluttering along the the bypass from the Chanthakavala to Vadakkanchery.

These flags were erected in a dangerous manner on the carriageways.

The court asked the State government to respond to the court's proposal to impose penalty.

The court posted the case to February 20 for passing orders on penalty.