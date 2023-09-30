HamberMenu
Fine for traffic rule violations aimed at safe commuting: Transport Commissioner

September 30, 2023 08:50 am | Updated 08:51 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Transport Commissioner S. Srijith speaking at an awareness programme on road safety organised at St. Teresa’s College in Kochi on Friday.

The belief among some people that the fine imposed on traffic rule violators is aimed at augmenting the government’s revenue is a misconception, Transport Commissioner S. Srijith said here on Friday.

The primary objective is to ensure the safety of road users, he said after inaugurating an awareness programme on road safety organised at St. Teresa’s College here by the Motor Vehicles department and Road Safety Club.

There was a noticeable fall in the number of accidents after AI-enabled cameras were installed in the State. The plight of accident victims who have to live with permanent disability and their caretakers is particularly bad. In this circumstance, prevention of accidents must be accorded utmost priority, he observed.

Participating as the chief guest, actor Shane Nigam said several two-wheeler riders cared more for their cell phones by pasting screen guard atop them, than for their head, in a reference to helmet-less riding.

