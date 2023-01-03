Finding strength in adversity

January 03, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The adage that it is in life’s darkest moments one finds strength is true in the case of Mahesh M.R., 49, a native of Irinjalakuda in Thrissur. He was diagnosed with a rare eye disease retinitis pigmentosa during his college days, which totally robbed his eyesight when he was preparing for the Civil Services Examination in New Delhi in 1995.

It threw his life into disarray, with no one in his broken family to guide him. Undeterred, Mahesh wrote a PSC exam in 2008 with the help of a scribe and cleared it. But the PSC denied him the job as he was cent per cent blind. Though he waged a legal battle, he did not get the job.

The only solace in his life was his wife Devi Mahesh, who married him against the wishes of her family.

In 2010, Mahesh established a civil service coaching centre called ‘Vivekananda Civil Service Academy’ at Irinjalakuda to coach civil services aspirants. In the initial years, foundation courses were given to the students before they joined for advanced coaching.

“In 2017, we started regular batches which continued till the COVID-19 outbreak and then in online mode. Over 50 senior IAS and IPS officers from the State took classes here for students. Seeing my limitations, the Tharananellur Educational and Cultural Society, Irinjalakuda, recently took it over and appointed me as the coordinator of the academy.”

“My dream is to make it a nationally reputed civil services coaching centre. Students trained here have got placements in Group ‘B’ and ‘C’ services of central Civil Service,” he says.

The classes for the first batch after the takeover will begin in January and he is preparing to hold a State-level essay competition for students on the occasion of National Youth Day on January 12.