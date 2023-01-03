HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Finding strength in adversity

Mahesh M.R., a native of Irinjalakuda, who has lost eyesight to a rare disease, is running a civil services coaching centre braving many odds

January 03, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Dhinesh Kallungal

The adage that it is in life’s darkest moments one finds strength is true in the case of Mahesh M.R., 49, a native of Irinjalakuda in Thrissur. He was diagnosed with a rare eye disease retinitis pigmentosa during his college days, which totally robbed his eyesight when he was preparing for the Civil Services Examination in New Delhi in 1995.

It threw his life into disarray, with no one in his broken family to guide him. Undeterred, Mahesh wrote a PSC exam in 2008 with the help of a scribe and cleared it. But the PSC denied him the job as he was cent per cent blind. Though he waged a legal battle, he did not get the job.

The only solace in his life was his wife Devi Mahesh, who married him against the wishes of her family.

In 2010, Mahesh established a civil service coaching centre called ‘Vivekananda Civil Service Academy’ at Irinjalakuda to coach civil services aspirants. In the initial years, foundation courses were given to the students before they joined for advanced coaching.

“In 2017, we started regular batches which continued till the COVID-19 outbreak and then in online mode. Over 50 senior IAS and IPS officers from the State took classes here for students. Seeing my limitations, the Tharananellur Educational and Cultural Society, Irinjalakuda, recently took it over and appointed me as the coordinator of the academy.”

“My dream is to make it a nationally reputed civil services coaching centre. Students trained here have got placements in Group ‘B’ and ‘C’ services of central Civil Service,” he says.

The classes for the first batch after the takeover will begin in January and he is preparing to hold a State-level essay competition for students on the occasion of National Youth Day on January 12.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.