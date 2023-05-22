Financial Times global ranking puts IIMK among top four schools in India

May 22, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

Boosting its growing global credentials, the Indian Institute of Management - Kozhikode (IIMK) has been included in the prestigious Financial Times rankings (FT rankings).

A debut in FT rankings, announced on Monday on Monday, ranked IIMK at the 72nd position among the top 75 Open-enrolment executive programme providers globally.

This achievement follows the 27-year-old institute’s advancement of 100 spots in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings by Subject 2023, where it is now placed in the Top 251-300 institutes in business and management studies globally, a press release said here.

IIMK is one of only three IIMs and four Indian B-Schools featured in the top 75 FT Open Enrolment Executive Education Rankings - 2023, which were based on surveys of executive participants and respective institutes worldwide. Expert faculties at IIMK prepare tailor-made course designs to meet the requirements of open enrolment participants, including IIMK Kochi campus.

By utilising participant-centred teaching methods, they create relevant and rigorous content, leading to higher satisfaction among executive participants. The FT ranking process involves collecting data from eight criteria provided by the programme participants — preparation, course design, teaching methods, faculty, quality of peers, new skills and learning, follow-up, and achievement of aims. Additionally, data submitted by business schools determines the next six mandated criteria — female participants, international participants, international location, growth, partner schools, and faculty diversity.

Expressing delight, Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director of IIMK, said, “IIM Kozhikode’s debut in the globally acclaimed FT rankings is a testament to the Institute’s investment in executive education and its pioneering legacy in breaking new ground in the digital age. Our management development programmes are designed to provide working executives with state-of-the-art concepts and practices in management within a fast-paced and concentrated short duration.“

“The rankings also reflect IIMK’s commitment to a holistic and intense approach to learning in the field of business and management studies. The dedication and passion of IIMK’s experienced faculty and staff in executing management development programmes with the aim of enhancing the learning experience of executive participants, contribute significantly to their high satisfaction, which is truly reflected in the ranking,” he added.