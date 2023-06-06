Financial support to be given to Asramam biodiversity park

June 06, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - KOLLAM

The biodiversity park at Asramam will be become a hallmark of environment conservation in the district, said Finance Minister K.N.Balagopal while inaugurating a district-level event organised by the Social Forestry Division recently.

“The government will provide financial support for the park, which will have maximum endemic plants and fruit trees. The proposal to set up a cycle track connecting the Asramam grounds and the Kollam beach will be considered. By 2050, Kerala will become carbon-neutral by reducing greenhouse gas emissions,” said the Minister.

Urging the public to avoid plastic waste which is a big threat to the environment, he added that environmental conservation measures should be implemented in a scientific manner. “Accumulation of plastic in waterbodies should be prevented. The efforts of students in spreading environmental awareness are exemplary. The district has made great strides in environmental protection,” he said. Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani, who presided over the function, observed that ‘‘we are living in times of acute environmental degradation’’.

“Strong measures should be taken to address plastic pollution. Local bodies and the Haritha Karma Sena are doing an admirable work in this regard,” she said. Mayor Prasanna Ernst, Deputy Mayor Kollam Madhu, Chief Conservator of Forest R. Kamalahar, Conservator of Forest A.P. Sunilbabu, Assistant Forest Conservator V G Anilkumar, SPC cadets and students participated.

