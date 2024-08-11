ADVERTISEMENT

Financial situation of Kerala worsening again, says V.D. Satheesan

Published - August 11, 2024 06:54 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

‘No clarity regarding Plan B mentioned by Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal in State Budget’

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala’s financial situation is worsening once again, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has said.

He said on Sunday that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government had miserably failed in managing the situation.

Mr. Satheesan said there was no clarity regarding the Plan B mentioned by Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal in the State Budget.

But any move to increase service charges would be strongly opposed, he said. The people were struggling to make ends meet and no further tax hikes could be approved, he said. The ‘PR programme’ of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] would not help drive away hunger.

Market intervention

As the Onam season approached, the State government had no money in hand for market intervention measures to check price rise.

Mr. Satheesan also expressed hope that the Union government would favourably respond to the State’s requirements with regard to the rehabilitation of the landslides-affected in Wayanad.

