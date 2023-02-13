ADVERTISEMENT

Financial Literacy Week begins in capital city

February 13, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Financial Literacy Week organised by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) began in Kerala on Monday with a function here attended by senior executives of banks and government institutions in the State.

Thomas Mathew, Regional Director, Reserve Bank of India, delivered the presidential address and released posters for the campaign. Gopa Kumaran Nair G, NABARD chief general manager, S. Premkumar, State level bankers committee convenor and Canara Bank general manager, Cedric Lawrence, general manager, Financial Inclusion and Development Department, RBI, Manoj P., general manager, RBI and Venkata Ramana Bayireddy, chief general manager, SBI spoke on the occasion.

The Financial Literacy Week will be observed till February 17th, on the theme, “Good Financial Behaviour, Your Saviour”. This year’s campaign will focus on creating awareness on active savings, planning, budgeting and prudent use of digital financial services.

