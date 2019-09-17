Financial literacy programmes for farmers

Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar has said that all steps would be adopted to provide moratorium benefits on agriculture loans to all farmers in the State.

Speaking after inaugurating the State level financial literacy programme for farmers here on Monday, Mr. Sunilkumar said that the majority of farmers in the State were yet to get the benefit of the moratorium declared by the government last year, owing to their lack of knowledge on the terms and conditions of the moratorium.

Hence, financial literacy programmes would be launched in each grama panchayat to create awareness among the farming community on the benefit of the moratorium, Mr. Sunil Kumar said. The programmes would be completed by the end of October, he said.

A comprehensive welfare project would be executed for the betterment of the farming community, and as a part of it, insurance for all crops at a low premium would be provided to farmers, the Minister said.

Kisan credit cards would be issued to all farmers from Krishi Bhavans under the project and it would help them to meet their financial needs, Mr.Sunil Kumar said.

C.K.Saseendran, MLA, presided over the function.