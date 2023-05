May 12, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

An awareness programme on financial literacy was held at KVM College of Arts and Science, Cherthala, recently. Retired chief managers and financial counsellors of the State Bank of India led the awareness classes organised as part of the Reserve Bank of India initiative. KVM College of Arts and Science Principal E. Krishnan Namboothiri presided.