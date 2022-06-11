Financial literacy important for students: Collector

It is essential for students to acquire knowledge of finance and working of financial markets to aid the growth of society, District Collect Navjot Khosa has said.

She was speaking at a programme organised by the Department of Investment and Public Property Administration (DIPAM) under the Ministry of Finance in connection with the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav on Saturday.

Financial literacy would bring great benefits to students in their lives ahead. It would show them the right path and help make a decision on investing in their future, the Collector said.

Earlier, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurated a one-day conference on the same topic online in 75 cities across the country, including Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi.

“In 1991, the nature of public asset management changed, marking a directional change to focus on core areas and public sector involvement reduced. This opening up of private sector drove investment and promoted start-ups. This change and strategic disinvestment were for improving efficiency and increase in returns, enabling the players to compete with each other,” she said.

ASAP chairman and managing director Usha Titus; District Development Commissioner and CEO of Smart City, Thiruvananthapuram, Vinay Goel; Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology Head Shijumon C.S.; and former CEO of Technopark G. Vijayaraghavan; were present.