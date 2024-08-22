ADVERTISEMENT

Financial fraud: former finance manager of advertising agency remanded 

Published - August 22, 2024 07:51 pm IST - Thrissur

He allegedly misappropriated ₹1.38 crore from Valappila Communications

The Hindu Bureau

Thrissur

ADVERTISEMENT

T.U. Vishnu Prasad, a former finance manager at the head office of the advertising agency Valappila Communications, was remanded in judicial custody on Thursday on charges of misappropriating ₹1.38 crore.

Vishnu Prasad, who hails from Vattanathra, Amballur, Thrissur, surrendered before the Thrissur Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday after the Supreme Court rejected his bail plea.

The alleged fraud took place while he was working as the finance manager from November 1, 2022. The accused committed fraud by creating fake documents of payment of GST/Income Tax/PE/ESI/TDS of the organisation, according to a press release issued by the advertising agency sources.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The financial discrepancies were detected by the auditing wing of the firm, which subsequently filed a complaint with the Thrissur Town East police. The District Crime Branch is investigating the case. Both the district court and the Kerala High Court had earlier rejected Vishnu Prasad’s anticipatory bail applications.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US