Financial fraud: former finance manager of advertising agency remanded 

He allegedly misappropriated ₹1.38 crore from Valappila Communications

Published - August 22, 2024 07:51 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Thrissur

T.U. Vishnu Prasad, a former finance manager at the head office of the advertising agency Valappila Communications, was remanded in judicial custody on Thursday on charges of misappropriating ₹1.38 crore.

Vishnu Prasad, who hails from Vattanathra, Amballur, Thrissur, surrendered before the Thrissur Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday after the Supreme Court rejected his bail plea.

The alleged fraud took place while he was working as the finance manager from November 1, 2022. The accused committed fraud by creating fake documents of payment of GST/Income Tax/PE/ESI/TDS of the organisation, according to a press release issued by the advertising agency sources.

The financial discrepancies were detected by the auditing wing of the firm, which subsequently filed a complaint with the Thrissur Town East police. The District Crime Branch is investigating the case. Both the district court and the Kerala High Court had earlier rejected Vishnu Prasad’s anticipatory bail applications.

