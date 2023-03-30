ADVERTISEMENT

Financial crunch forces State government to defer payment of salary revision arrears

March 30, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Citing financial crunch, the State government has decided to defer the payment of the first instalment of the 11th pay revision arrears to government employees, teachers and university employees until further notice.

Constituting 25% of the total arrears, the instalment was scheduled to be credited to the PF accounts of the employees on April 1 this year.

Pay revision orders were issued in February 2021 and February 2022 for government employees, teachers and university employees with retrospective effect from July 1, 2019.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The government had announced that the arrears for the period from July 1, 2019 to February 28, 2021 would be paid in four instalments of 25% each on April 1 and October 1, 2023, and April 1 and October 1, 2024.

The Finance department deferred the payment through a March 30 order. The department observed that the additional liability arising from making the payment at this juncture would push State finances into a deeper squeeze.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US