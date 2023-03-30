Financial crunch forces State government to defer payment of salary revision arrears

March 30, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Citing financial crunch, the State government has decided to defer the payment of the first instalment of the 11th pay revision arrears to government employees, teachers and university employees until further notice.

Constituting 25% of the total arrears, the instalment was scheduled to be credited to the PF accounts of the employees on April 1 this year.

Pay revision orders were issued in February 2021 and February 2022 for government employees, teachers and university employees with retrospective effect from July 1, 2019.

The government had announced that the arrears for the period from July 1, 2019 to February 28, 2021 would be paid in four instalments of 25% each on April 1 and October 1, 2023, and April 1 and October 1, 2024.

The Finance department deferred the payment through a March 30 order. The department observed that the additional liability arising from making the payment at this juncture would push State finances into a deeper squeeze.