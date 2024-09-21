ADVERTISEMENT

Financial assistance for rental accommodation disbursed

Published - September 21, 2024 07:09 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

In the wake of Wayanad landslides, the State government has disbursed financial assistance for rental accommodation to 722 out of the 744 affected families. Each family is receiving ₹6,000.

R.S. Saji, tehsildar, Vythiri taluk, said the remaining families had not received assistance due to technical issues, including the absence of submitted affidavits and bank account details. He added that efforts were being expedited to ensure that the outstanding rental assistance reached the families at the earliest.

