Financial aid handed over to deceased CPO’s family

Members of police associations contribute to fund

Members of police associations contribute to fund

Kozhikode

A special financial aid mobilised jointly by the Kerala Police Association (KPA) and Kerala Police Officers’ Association (KPOA) was handed over to the family of a policeman, who was killed in an accident four months ago in Kozhikode city. Around 2,500 police officials, currently part of the KPA and KPOA in Kozhikode city, contributed to the charitable aid to support the family.

KPA functionaries said they managed to collect ₹11.72 lakh for the cause. Minister for Port and Museum Ahammed Devarkovil handed over the amount to the family members of the late police official at a function held at the Kozhikode Police Club. P. Rajendraraja, vice president, KPOA, chaired the inaugural event.

It was on September 28 that civil police officer Prajith was killed in a road accident. He was working at the district police headquarters in the city. The departure of the young official, who served the department for nearly seven years, was a shock to his colleagues. Apart from those in the police department, many of his close friends came in support of the bereaved family.

KPA district secretary V.P. Pavithran said both the associations had been taking care of many such families, who had met with the unexpected departure of their bread winners. “We will definitely continue with this scheme as it will be a huge relief for the education and other important expenses of the family,” he said.