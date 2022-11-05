Financial aid for those struck by notified disasters raised

Families whose livelihood is seriously hit will be provided wages approved for workers under MGNREGA

Lending a breather to those hit by various disasters, the Central government has raised financial assistance for families whose livelihood is seriously affected due to disasters.

As per the new norms issued by the Union Home Ministry to avail of financial assistance from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) for the period 2022-23 to 2025-26, families whose livelihood is seriously hit will be provided wages approved for workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

As per the order, fishermen in Kerala are eligible to claim the same wages provided to workers under the MGNREGA when fishing activities are suspended due to notified disasters which include cyclones, tsunamis, coastal erosion, strong winds and so on.

Earlier, disaster-struck people were eligible to receive an assistance of only ₹100 per adult and ₹60 per child (not housed in relief camps) a day. Not only fishermen, but also those from all walks of life affected by notified disasters, including floods, landslips, droughts, cloudbursts, fire, pest attacks, lightning and so on, are eligible for the assistance, the order said.

The aid would be given to two adult members of an affected family as per the actual rate of MGNREGA per day. Further, the period of assistance is limited to 30 days, which may be extended up to 60 days in the first instance, if required, and subsequently, up to 90 days in case of drought or pest attacks.

Depending on the ground situation, the State Executive Committee (SEC) can extend the time period beyond the prescribed limit. This assumes significance in the backdrop of the long-drawn strike by a section of fishermen against the Vizhinjam port in Thiruvananthapuram.

One of the major demands raised by the protesters includes a minimum wage for fishermen for loss of working days due to squally weather. Though the State government agreed to their demand, the minimum wage was not fixed.

In addition, the new norms also raised the financial assistance for fishermen for repair, replacement of boats and nets, dugout canoe, catamaran and so on. However, the enhanced assistance is not in tune with the demand put forth by the State government, which gave away assistance to 2,00,704 fishermen till last year.