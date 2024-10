NCC cadets from Kollam and Alappuzha districts offered a financial aid to the NCC cadets in Wayanad who were affected by the devastating landslides. A contribution of ₹11 lakh collected by them was handed over at a ceremony held in Wayanad in the presence of District Law Officer Faisal recently. Kollam NCC Group Commander Brigadier Suresh G., Colonel Vikas Sharma, and MajorVysakh T. Dharan were present.