Kerala

Financial aid for local bodies

District Collector Adeela Abdulla has said that financial assistance would be offered to local bodies, especially those without own funds, to ensure the smooth functioning of community kitchens during the lockdown period.

Local bodies will get ₹75,000 each as advance from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). However, the number of community kitchens will be brought down in the coming days as free ration distribution has begun in the district, the Collector said. All arrangements are in place, including the setting up of seven ventilators, at the Mananthavady district hospital to meet any emergency due to the COVID-19 situation.

Three cases

As many as 10,842 persons, including three COVID -19 positive cases, are under observation in the district, Ms. Abdulla said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 4, 2020 12:08:58 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/financial-aid-for-local-bodies/article31253073.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY