Financial aid for local bodies

District Collector Adeela Abdulla has said that financial assistance would be offered to local bodies, especially those without own funds, to ensure the smooth functioning of community kitchens during the lockdown period.
Local bodies will get ₹75,000 each as advance from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). However, the number of community kitchens will be brought down in the coming days as free ration distribution has begun in the district, the Collector said. All arrangements are in place, including the setting up of seven ventilators, at the Mananthavady district hospital to meet any emergency due to the COVID-19 situation.
Three cases
As many as 10,842 persons, including three COVID -19 positive cases, are under observation in the district, Ms. Abdulla said.
