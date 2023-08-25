Financial aid for burial of those killed in Kannothumala accident

August 25, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - KALPETTA

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran has said that financial assistance of ₹10,000 each will be provided to the kin of the deceased in a jeep accident at Kannothumala near Thalappuzha in Wayanad on Friday evening.

Mr. Saseendran expressed shock at the loss of nine lives in the accident.

Addressing the media after visiting the injured at the Government Medical College Hospital at Mananthavady, the Minister said the deceased and injured were daily wage workers and were the breadwinners of their families. Proper healthcare facilities would be ensured for the injured, Mr. Saseendran said.

He added that he had directed District Collector Renu Raj to provide a financial assistance of ₹10,000 each to the kin for the burial of the deceased.

The Minister also directed Ms. Raj to submit a detailed report on the accident. The bodies would be handed over to kin after autopsy, he said, adding that Health officials had been directed to speed up autopsy procedures.

