Financial aid distributed

Updated - September 14, 2024 08:25 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation (KSCDC) on Saturday distributed Kanivu 2024, financial aid for cancer patients working in corporation factories. A total of 102 workers were given kits worth ₹1,000 as part of the project that was started four years back. The aid is provided to bed-ridden patients who were employed in any of the 30 factories of KSCDC. Such initiatives will continue in coming years too, said KSCDC chairperson S. Jayamohan and managing director K. Sunil John.

Published - September 14, 2024 08:24 pm IST

