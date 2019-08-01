Kerala

Financial aid camp by NoRKA

A field camp will be held in Kozhikode on August 13 to ensure the easy availability of financial assistance under the rehabilitation project of NoRKA. A press release here said that the camp would be held at Snehanjali Auditorium on Kallayi Road at 10 a.m. Individuals who had worked abroad for a minimum two years are eligible to apply for the loan. Participants could register their names on www.norkaroots.org by uploading copies of the passport, a brief description of the venture the applicant plans to start and a photograph. For further details, contact: 04712329738; 1800 425 3939 (toll-free) and also 00918802012345 (from abroad for missed call service).

