Financial aid announced to accident victims

September 20, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

A cabinet meeting on Wednesday decided to provide financial assistance to the kin of the accident victims at Kannothu Mala near Thalappuzha in the district from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.

As many as nine persons were killed and five others injured when the jeep in which they were travelling fell into a deep gorge at Kannothu Mala on August 24.

The kin of the deceased would be provided a financial of ₹10-lakh each and those injured would be provided a sum of ₹3-lakh each.

