Kerala

Finance scam accused in police custody

The police team probing the ₹2,000-crore scam involving the Pathanamthitta-based Popular Finance here on Monday received the custody of the key accused Thomas Daniel, his wife, and two daughters, for seven days.

Official sources said the accused were brought to the Konni police station by Monday evening and interrogated.

The accused are slated to be taken to the registered office of Popular Finance in Vakayar on Tuesday for evidence collection. Three days ago, the police had raided 10 locations, including the residences of a few relatives of the accused, and seized several documents. Preliminary probe revealed that the accused had collected deposits in the name of limited liability partnership firms and diverted huge amounts abroad.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 8, 2020 8:05:43 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/finance-scam-accused-in-police-custody/article32548528.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story