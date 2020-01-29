Finance Minister Thomas Isaac to present budget on February 7

The 18th session of the 14th Kerala Assembly will begin on Wednesday with the address of the Governor and it will kick off the e-niyamasabha concept aimed at making the Assembly paperless in phases.

Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan said here on Tuesday that Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac will present the budget for the financial year 2020-2021 on February 7.

The obituary reference about the death of Thomas Chandy is scheduled for January 31.

A Bill seeking to increase the number of wards in local bodies will be tabled in the House on February 6.

The three-day debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address will commence on February 3 and the three-day general discussion on the budget on February 10.

The 10-day session will conclude on February 12. The House will have to be convened again in March to complete the budget formalities before the financial year.

Janathipathya Kalalayam, a programme to take the concept of Assembly to the campuses, will be implemented on at least one campus in every Assembly constituency, the Speaker said.