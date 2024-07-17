GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Finance inspection wing to submit report on alleged financial irregularities in PTCF

NGEA had recently filed a complaint with the Forest Minister, stating that many financial irregularities worth crores of rupees have occurred within the foundation over the years.

Updated - July 17, 2024 06:22 pm IST

Published - July 17, 2024 06:21 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

The State Finance Inspection wing under the State Finance department will submit a detailed report on the alleged financial irregularities in the Periyar Tiger Conservation Foundation (PTCF) under the Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR) in Thekkady. According to officials, the inspection was based on the request of the Minister for Forest and Wildlife A.K. Saseendran. The Kerala Non-Gazetted Employees Association (NGEA) recently filed a complaint with the Forest Minister, stating that many financial irregularities have occurred within the foundation over the years.

According to the officials, the PTCF was formed in 2004 within the Periyar Tiger Reserve to assist with the protection activities of the Tiger Reserve. The income from tourism and other activities was deposited in the government treasury until 2012. In 2013, through a government order, the revenue from the reserve was directed to be deposited in the State Bank of India (SBI) Kumily branch. In its complaint, the association alleged that there were no government audits of the foundation and that officials made illegal purchases without tender process. The complaint also stated that officials conducted civil works without tender process under the Eco Development Committee (EDC) banner and handed over the money to contractors.

Mr. Saseendran told The Hindu that he deputed a team to probe into the allegations against the foundation. “I am waiting for the report and, based on the report, will take further action,” he said.

“Over the years, no government agency has conducted any audits of the foundation. The officials have been spending crores of rupees received from the foundation as advances for major works, which they are supposed to repay upon receiving government funds. If there is any delay in repayment, they should pay an interest of 18%. However over the years, many officials have not repaid the huge sum collected for the works. We demand that the government take immediate steps to submit daily income from the reserve to the treasury,” said Mr. Varghese.

According to sources, the finance wing inspection has unearthed irregularities in the foundation over the years. “Last year, the Forest department’s internal wing inspected the foundation and found irregularities. The finance wing will verify the forest wing inspection data and conduct a detailed inspection. The finance wing will then submit an interim report to the Minister soon. The NGEA submitted another complaint to the finance under-secretary and will conduct another probe soon,” said the source.

However, PTR field director, Kottayam, P.P. Pramod said that the inspection wing has not yet informed him of the irregularities. “The inspection was based on the association’s complaint. I hope they find that the association’s allegations are unfounded,” said Mr. Pramod.

