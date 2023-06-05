Finance dept. wants speedy disposal of court cases involving centrally-assisted schemes

June 05, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Finance department is concerned that delays in disposal of court cases involving Centrally-assisted schemes and projects could harm its prospects for securing further assistance.

This is because timely implementation and submission of utilisation certificates are mandatory for sourcing further assistance from the Centre.

The department has issued a circular asking officers representing the government to bring this point to the notice of the courts and mention it in counter affidavits.

“Any delay in the implementation or the submission of Utilisation Certificate may lead to loss of Central assistance and the State may be forced to complete the project/scheme from its own resources. Hence, a speedy disposal of litigation is essential,’‘ the June 3 circular, issued to heads and secretaries of departments and agencies implementing centrally-assisted projects, said.

The circular was issued following a meeting convened by the Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) in April to review the utilisation of funds received under the Scheme for Special assistance to States for Capital Investment. The government had noted instances where schemes and projects with Central aid were ‘‘delayed or forced to be held back’‘ on account of litigation.

