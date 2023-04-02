Finance dept. steps into streamline Medisep as ₹30 crore spent on hip and knee replacements in 8 months

April 02, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The government has stepped in to prevent the expenditure on Medisep, the Kerala government’s health insurance scheme for government employees and pensioners, from going out of hand and to limit the “damages” by putting strictures on huge claims for catastrophic illnesses.

Medisep, which covers 29.9 lakh individuals (beneficiaries and their dependents), has between July 1, 2022 and April 1 this year, paid out ₹534 crore in 1.93 lakh claims for medical treatment. Till date, 479 hospitals (323 being private ones) have participated in the scheme.

However, the government saw red last month when it emerged that the corpus fund of ₹35 crore set aside for three years for reimbursing catastrophic illnesses, had been totally exhausted.

What made matters look worse is the fact that of the ₹35 crore which was meant for paying off organ transplants and such serious procedures, ₹30 crore had been spent on hip and knee replacements. Organ transplants accounted for just ₹5 crore. Over 90% of these claims for joint replacements had come from private hospitals.

“For ₹30 crore to be exhausted on hip/knee replacements in a space of eight months, we would have to conclude that a chunk of these procedures were performed indiscriminately. Had the insurance company applied due diligence and scrutinised the glut of claims for joint replacements properly, the situation of the corpus amount getting exhausted would not have happened,” a senior official pointed out.

Pre-authorisations

Without funds, since last month, several pre-authorisations from hospitals for treating catastrophic illnesses were being kept on hold by the insurance company. It was evident that for the scheme to continue running, some streamlining was inevitable, especially of high value claims.

On Saturday, the Finance department issued a government order (GO), that the approvals for medical claims of catastrophic illnesses cannot go beyond ₹3 crore a month and rather than create a corpus, this amount would be released every month into the account of the insurance company.

Only in govt. hospitals

More importantly, hip and knee replacement surgeries under Medisep would henceforth be allowed only in government hospitals. This is with immediate effect, from April 1.

Proper checks needed

“In a State like Kerala where the health seeking behaviour is high and where the claims ratio is 100%, no health financing scheme can be viable unless proper checks and balances are in place and medical audit of claims is done scrupulously. It is the same story with Ayushman Bharat-Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhati, wherein without a robust accounting system or monitoring, claims expenditure and claims overdue amount to hospitals has been mounting uncontrollably, draining the State’s exchequer,” a public health expert pointed out.