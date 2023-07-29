ADVERTISEMENT

Finance dept. sanctions ₹250 crore for paddy procurement

July 29, 2023 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Finance department has sanctioned ₹250 crore for providing the State incentive bonus (SIB) for paddy procurement and market intervention, Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal said on Saturday.

Further, the department has decided to increase the loan assistance for the marriage of daughters of Class IV employees to ₹3 lakh. At present, the amount issued as marriage advance is ₹1.5 lakh.

In the case of part-time contingent employees, the assistance has been increased from ₹1 lakh to ₹1.5 lakh, said Mr. Balagopal.

